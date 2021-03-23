Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Joseph Edward Sowards, 38, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,100. Booked at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Mark Anthony White, 35, Indianapolis, careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance (methamphetamine); no insurance. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Lasteven George Cleaver, 45, Bardstown, possession of synthetic drugs; tampering with physical evidence; parole violation (for felony offense); bail jumping, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:46 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Timothy Dale Bowman, 53, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Charles David Foster, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

