Obituary: Elizabeth Louise Joan ‘Betty’ Hawkins, 83, Chaplin

Elizabeth Louise Joan “Betty” Hawkins, 83, of Chaplin, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Baudette, Minn., to the late Albert and Matilda Reese Borchert Sr. She was a homemaker. She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting and painting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Avery Hawkins; one granddaughter, Kimberly Hawkins; two sisters, Marion George and Bernadette Nichols; and three brothers, Raymond Borchert, Joseph Borchert and Albert Borchert Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Forest Hawkins; one daughter, Wynnette Hawkins of Chaplin; one son, Wayne (Sandy) Hawkins of Chaplin; three sisters, Geraldine Hilmer and Jeanette Mulner, both of Minnesota, and Beverly (Donnie) Charles of Montana; and one brother, Henry Borchert of Long Prairie, Minn.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

