Obituary: Margaret Stone, 73, Bardstown

Margaret Stone, 73, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1947, in Louisville. She retired from Nelson County Schools and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anne Foster; and one brother, Bill Foster.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Stone of Bardstown; one son, Daniel (Christy) Stone of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; one brother, Jack (Debbie) Foster of Cox’s Creek; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services. A private burial will take place in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

