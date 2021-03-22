Obituary: Mary Edith Cahoe Reiter, 82, New Haven

Mary Edith Cahoe Reiter, 82, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 29, 1938, to the late John Harlan and Susan Ada Smith Cahoe. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, St. Catherine Alumina, a member of the parish council where she headed numerous events.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Norris; her second husband, George E. Reiter; one sister, Elizabeth Christine Blandford; and one brother, William H. “Bill” Cahoe.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Vanessa) Reiter of New Haven and John Wayne (Amy) Reiter of New Hope; two sisters, Ruth Rosaline “Rosie” Thompson and Margaret Mary (Joe) Boon, both of New Haven; three brothers, James Louis “Shorty” Cahoe and Edwin Eugene “Genie” (Mary Catherine) Cahoe, both of New Haven, and Albert C. “Happy” (Rose Ann) Cahoe of Shepherdsville; one sister in-law, Mary Ann Cahoe of Louisville; six grandchildren, Josie, Mason, Easton, Troy, Trevor, and Haleigh; and several nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Troy Overton, the Rev. Scott Wimsett, and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with prayer services 4 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of his arrangements.

