Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Katelyn Raine Sweeney-Dennison, 19, Boston, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto – $10,000 or more but less than $1 million; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,250 cash. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57. Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 8:34 p.m.

Andrew Robert Seitz, 38, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021.

Beth Renee Young, 49, Louisville, forgery, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021.

-30-