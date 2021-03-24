Obituary: LaBrent Maddox, 26, Bardstown

LaBrent Maddox, 26, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 14, 1994, in Louisville.

LABRENT MADDOX

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Falisha Maddox; one aunt, Tonya Maddox; one uncle, Tyron Maddox; his maternal grandmother, Gail Mason; his paternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Maddox; and his maternal great-grandmother, Rebecca Mason.

He is survived by his fiance’, Emily Fuller; three children, Carson Fuller, Gianna Maddox, and Jerrick Maddox; his father, Bill Bill Maddox; his mother, Taketia Mason; seven siblings, LaBrison Maddox, Donnie Cox, Dillion Cox, Jacklyn Dunn, Marcus Maddox, Derrik Maddox, and Chyenne Maddox; his aunt and uncle, Angela and Tony; his paternal grandfather, William (Carol) Maddox; his maternal grandfather, Joe Leslie Lamar; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Friday, March 26, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Marshall officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 26, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-