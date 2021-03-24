Obituary: Catherine Pearl ‘Sissy’ Johnson, 77, Fredericktown

Catherine Pearl “Sissy” Johnson, 77, of the Fredericktown Community of Washington County, died at 6:32 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was a native of Nelson County born March 19, 1944, to the late J.C. and Ruth Metcalf Smith. She was of the Catholic faith and a former employee of Fruit of the Loom and TACK.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Humphrey; and one brother, Daniel Smith.

Survivors include two daughters, Dianne (Jody) Yates and Mary Phyillis (Mike) Chesser, both of Springfield; one son, Herman Johnson of Springfield; four sisters, Anna Mary Nation of Taylorsville, Patsy Modesty of Seymour, Ind., Hazel (Billy) Smith of Bardstown and June (Roy) Abston of Tennessee; five brothers, Jim “Dudie” (Faye) Smith of Ohio, Michael Smith of Tennessee, Sammy Smith of Bardstown, Bobby (Henrietta) Smith of Tennessee and Tommy (Phyllis) Smith of Shepherdsville; seven grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Kelly (Aaron) Hall, Shawn (Brandy) Johnson, Ethan Chesser, Phillip Chesser, Michael Chesser and Josh Sparrow; seven great-grandchildren, Shelby Johnson, Dalila Chesser, Jackson Hall, Sampson Chesser, Braden Hall, Isabella Johnson and Briar Chesser; a special friend, Mike Christerson of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Nelson County.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Jody Yates, Aaron Hall, Joe Culver, Brad Christerson, Douglas Spalding, D.J. Smith, Robbie Smith and Mason Moore.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

