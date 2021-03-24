Nelson County Jail Logs — March 23-24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Christopher Joseph Meyer, 29, Columbia, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Stephen Glenn Cecil, 33, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (les s than 8 ounces); possession drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no seat belts; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Venica Septembers Shivers, 42, Fairdale, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond is $305 cash. Booked at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Amber Marie Elzy, 35, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

-30-