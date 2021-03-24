KSP investigating Bardstown man’s death on Friday while in custody at county jail

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 — The death of an inmate at the Nelson County Jail on Friday, March 19, 2021, is currently being investigated according to a press release issued Wednesday by Jailer John “Buck” Snellen.

LABRENT MADDOX

LaBrent Maddox, 26, of Bardstown, was found unresponsive in a cell at the jail Friday afternoon, March 19th. According to Nelson County Dispatch, a Nelson County EMS ambulance and medic were dispatched to the jail at 1:50 p.m.

According to the press release, jail personnel started life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Maddox was a state inmate who was being housed at the jail, serving a two-year sentence for theft by unlawful taking, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 and a one-year term for first-degree possession of controlled substances (opiates). He was housed at the jail since Oct. 8, 2020.

The jail notified the Department of Corrections and Kentucky State Police. KSP has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Maddox’s death at the jail.

The jail expressed its condolences to the Maddox family during this difficult time.

-30-