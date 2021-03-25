Obituary: Tiffany Dyan Greathouse, 49, Bardstown

Tiffany Dyan Greathouse, 49, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Bardstown. She was born Dec. 26, 1971, in Louisville. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, animals and was a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Puckett.

She is survived by one daughter, Courtney Nalley of Bardstown; one son, Cody McDougale of Springfield; her mother, Virginia Cassidy of South Carolina; one sister, Charlotte (Roger) Lyvers of Bardstown; her fiance’, Donald “Chris” Biszmaier of Bardstown; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home Road is in charge of arrangements.

