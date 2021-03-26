Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Eric Anthony Bartley, 20, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 7:28 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Michael Ray Humphrey, 41, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Paul Rondale Bailey, 41, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree, minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Tammy Lynn Rogers, 46, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $200. Booked at 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

