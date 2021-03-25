Obituary: Linda Reid Knox, 69, New Haven

Linda Reid Knox, 69, of New Haven, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was a retired nurse and a Catholic by faith.

LINDA REID KNOX

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Millicent Reid; and one brother, Stephen Reid.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Knox; one daughter, Lindsay McDonnough; one son, Robby Knox; and one brother, James Reid.

The graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-