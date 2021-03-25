Obituary: Virginia Ilene Amburgy, 89, Cox’s Creek

Virginia Ilene Amburgy, 89, of Cox’s Creek, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born March 15, 1932 in Greenwich, Ohio. She enjoyed raising her family, caring for her special needs son, Phillip, and working at Midwest Industries in Willard, Ohio. She was a long standing member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She loved God and loved serving and helping others. She enjoyed ministering to children in bus ministry, children church and serving as missionary leader.

VIRGINIA ILENE AMBURGY

She enjoyed canning, quilting, sewing, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful Christian, a faithful wife of more than 64 years, a loving mother, and grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved and cared for her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Ralph W. Amburgy; her parents, Lennox and Rosalie Prater; two children, Sharon and Phillip; six siblings, Lilly, Buddy, Elmer, Clarence, Mary and Louise; one grandchild, Patricia; and one great-grandchild, Kimmy.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela and Carol; three sons, David, Glenn and Bruce; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens East in Crestwood.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic, food and beverages are not permitted. The facility will be at 60% capacity (160). All in attendance must wear a facial covering.

The Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-