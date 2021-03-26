Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Tabitha Denise Hall, 41, Louisville, reckless driving; driving on a DUI-suspended license; violations of condition of release; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Earl Ramahn Mason, 40, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Glenn Eugene Welch, 49, Clinton, Mich., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:54 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Robert Eric Desurne, 35, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

-30-