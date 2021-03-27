Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Sylvester Travon Steele, 25, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:46 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Adrian Love Banks, 41, rape, first-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degre; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 28, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021.

David Keith Gilpin, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:22 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 45, serving bench warrant for court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Robert Miles, 54, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

David Archer Long II, 46, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

John Carlos Lewis, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); rear license not illuminated; license plate not legible. No bond listed. Booked at 9:29 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

