Obituary: Jeffrey Lynn ‘Jeff’ Blair, 63, Chaplin

Jeffrey Lynn “Jeff” Blair, 63, of Chaplin, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was born March 24, 1958, in Nelson County to the late John William and Helen Nevitt Blair Sr. He was a retired consumer service technician for General Electric with 35 years of service and was the owner of Blair’s Heating and Air. He was a member of Chaplin Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking and loved his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Culver and Lucy Hamrick; and two brothers, Mike Blair and David Blair.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Beavers Blair; one daughter, Amanda (Jason) Mattingly of Chaplin; two sons, Derek (Nichole) Blair of Mount Washington and Daniel (Courtney) Blair of Chaplin; an adopted nephew they raised as a son, Joseph “Jody” Culver of Chaplin; one sister, Bonnie (Dennis) Mouser of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Johnny (Sue) Blair of Bowling Green, Ralph (Barbara) Blair of New Haven and Tommy (Debbie) Blair of Indiana; and 11 grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

