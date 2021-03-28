Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Sydney Leann Houghlin, 35, Bloomfield, license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); no insurance. Bond total is $27,011. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Jimmy Wayne Hill, 27, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto — $500 more more but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021.