Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail — Sunday, March 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Kyle Christopher Shumate, 36, Fort Wright, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021

Daniel Francis Scott, 28, Bardstown, criminal trespass, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 7:17 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Joseph Newton, 25, Springfield, speeding, 15 mph over limit; vioation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021.

-30-