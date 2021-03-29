Posted by admin

Beekeepers’ group to discuss hive heath threats at Monday, April 5th meeting

Varroa Destructor (pictured on the bee’s back), the most damaging bee parasite, feeds on bees and spreads viruses through the colony. Small hive beetles feed on the hive’s pollen, nectar, and brood, causing fermentation of the hive products.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, March 28, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky COVID-19 restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided; however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The agenda for the meeting will include discussing various recommended treatments for prevent and controlling both of the major parasites common in beehives: varroa mites and small hive beetles. The presentation will be followed by general discussion and a question-and-answer period.

There is still time to become a beekeeper and establish your first hive this year! Come out and meet local beekeepers to explore your options!



-30-