Deadline to pay your property tax bills remains the same — April 15, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 29, 2021 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind Nelson County property owners that there has been NO EXTENSION of the April 15 deadline to pay your property taxes.

Taxpayers should be aware that after March 31, 2021, no personal checks will be accepted for property tax payments. Acceptable forms of payment starting April 1st include cash, credit card, money order or cashier’s check.

All unpaid property tax bills will be turned over to the Nelson County Clerk’s office for collection at the close of business on Thursday, April 15, 2021. At this point, property tax bills will be considered delinquent, and additional fees will be added to the amount due.

If you have questions about the property tax payments, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, (502) 348-1840.

