Obituary: Gerald Gerard Mattingly, 65, Saint Francis

Gerald Gerard Mattingly, 65, of Saint Francis, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. He was Catholic by faith. He was an Army veteran, a retired heavy equipment operator, and an ornamental iron worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Marion “Keg” and Lucille Mattingly; one daughter, Kathy Joe Kidwell; one brother, Bob; four sisters-in-law, Rowena Mattingly, Fay Mattingly, Charlotte Mattingly and Karen Mattingly; two brothers-in-law, Leslie Newton and Bob Veech; one niece, Christy Mattingly; and two nephews, Jim Mattingly and Leonard Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea; one daughter, Rebecca Ballard of Bardstown; one son, Dallas Mattingly of Loretto; five sisters, Nita Veech and Faye Newton, both of Bardstown, Ann Darragh (Bill) of Louisville, Marie Kelly (Earl) of Cedar Bluff, Ala., and Jeannie Kelty (Bill) of Stanford; seven brothers, Deacon Tom Mattingly of Lebanon, Jim Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Steve Mattingly (Jan) of Franklin, Ga., John Mattingly (Debbie) of Munfordville, Bill Mattingly and Mike Mattingly (Jackie), both of Saint Francis, and Joe Mattingly of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Lola Mattingly, of Lubbock, Texas; two grandchildren Paige Ballard and Courtney Ballard, both of Bardstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 2, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial immediately following at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating and military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

