Obituary: Alan M. Nalley, 38, New Haven

Alan M. Nalley, 38, of New Haven, died Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was a construction worker.

ALAN M. NALLEY

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Nalley Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Nalley; four daughters, Cheyenne Nalley, Caitlyn Nalley, Paige Wathen and Kaylee Wathen; his mother, Theresa Nalley;

one son, Alan Nalley Jr.; two sisters, Pam Riggs (Junior) and Angela Mattingly (Andy); one brother, Philip Nalley Jr. (Brandie); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that loved him.

Due to the current pandemic, the funeral is private with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

