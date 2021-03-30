Posted by admin

Town & Country Bank announces Lynn Ledford Memorial Scholarship

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 29, 2021 — Town & Country Bank and Trust Co. announced Monday a new scholarship aimed at helping local high school seniors fund their college educations.

H. LYNN LEDFORD

The Lynn Ledford Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 scholarship to college-bound high school seniors who live in Nelson or Anderson counties. Two scholarship will be awarded to Nelson County students, and one scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in Anderson County.

“Town & Country Bank and Trust has always stood behind our local high schools and we consistently look for new ways to support them,” said Carrie Masterson, the bank’s chief operating officer. “We decided to name the scholarship in honor of our former CEO and President, Lynn Ledford, who passed away on Christmas Eve last year. He left a lasting impression on our bank and our community.”

Ledford worked in banking for more than 50 years, including 37 years at Town and Country Bank and Trust, including stints as president, CEO, director and chairman of the board.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sunday, May 16, 2021.

For more details about the scholarship and to apply, please download our application on our website at mytcbt.bank/resources/bank-resources.

