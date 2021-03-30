Posted by admin

Obituary: Rose Marie Mulhall, 93

Rose Marie Mulhall, 93, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born in Louisville on May 4, 1927, the daughter of the late John Valentine and Avon Beckman Mulhall.

She began dancing professionally at the age of 16. She performed in many places including Key West, Chicago, New Orleans and New York City. She was a self-employed dance instructor, having owned her own studio for 48 years known as the Rose Marie Dance Studio. She also danced during World War II in numerous USO shows entertaining the troops. When she retired from the studio, she had begun the Rose Marie Doll House business, collecting, selling and making clothes for the dolls. She then founded Rosie’s Rockerettes, a dance troupe of ladies entertaining at nursing homes and other events.

She is survived by her little dog Cricket and several friends.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville with burial in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kosair Charities.

The Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

