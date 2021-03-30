Posted by admin

Obituary: James Brandon Medley, 35, Bardstown

James Brandon Medley, 35, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bardstown. He was born Feb. 12, 1986, in Louisville. His joy was spending as much time as possible with his daughter Skyler, and attended Bardstown Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kinsley Medley; his father, Tony Medley; one sister, Lauren Nicole Medley; his maternal grandfather, Donald Ellis Sr.; and his paternal grandfather, Tommy Medley.

He is survived by one daughter, Skyler Medley of Bardstown; his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Robert Bunnell of Bardstown; one brother, Tyler Medley of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Dorris Ellis of Bardstown; and his paternal grandmother, Betty Medley of Bardstown.

The funeral is noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

