Obituary: Candice Lee Searcy, 73, Bardstown

Candice Lee Searcy, 73, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home. She was born May 9, 1947, in Erie, Penn. She was a 1965 graduate of Southern High School in Louisville. She earned her B.A. from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s degree in Library Science from Spalding College. Over the course of her career she was a teacher and school librarian in Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. She also loved animals, especially her dogs. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Kathleen Lynn Sandstrom; and two sisters, Lois Johnson and Kay Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Searcy of Bardstown;

one daughter, Emily Searcy of St. Charles, Ill.; one son, William Tran of Bardstown; one sister, Lynne McNeal of Nicholasville; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ministries of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-