Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Del Patrick Creason, 51, Boston, receiving stolen property under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Daniel Stuart Riley, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Cindy Courtney Eades, 40, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); false statements to receive benefits over $100; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

