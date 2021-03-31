Posted by admin

Obituary: Cecilia Darlene ‘Patsy’ Johnson, 71, Bardstown

Cecilia Darlene “Patsy” Johnson, 71, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 21, 1949, in Bardstown to the late Gilbert Francis and Susan Kelty Smith. She was a former employee of the former Federal Hill Nursing Home and Colonial Nursing Home. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Dean Johnson Sr.; four sisters, Joyce Tinnell, Shirley Hall, Bonnie Harrell and Gertie Metcalf; and one brother, Frankie Smith.

She is survived by four daughters, Cecelia Lee Hardin of Radcliff, Phyllis Ann (Mike) Byrd, Betty Sue Byrd, and Viola Fay Patton, all of Bardstown, and Cecelia Lee Hardin of Radcliff; two sons, Phillip Dean (Amanda) Johnson Jr., of Bardstown and Lonnie Ray (Amy) Johnson of Taylorsville; her companion, Gerald Roman of Bardstown; two sisters, Debbie (Donnie) Nalley and June Gilkey, both of Bardstown; four brothers, Everette Thomas Smith of Elizabethtown, Billy Ray (Hazel) Smith, Johnny (Kim) Smith and Danny (Ann) Smith, all of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Arnold Downs officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

