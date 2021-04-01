Posted by admin

Obituary: Delbert Gerald ‘Jerry’ Wooldridge, 70, Cox’s Creek

Delbert Gerald “Jerry” Wooldridge, 70, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Cox’s Creek and the owner of Jerry Wooldridge Excavating Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert D. and Lillian L. Wooldridge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathy Wooldridge; one daughter, Tabatha Lynn Chesser (Shaun); one son, Bobby Dale Wooldridge; six sisters, Nancy Lynn (Joe), Donna Ross, Judy Carney (David), Peggy Wooldridge (Don Erler), Leona Thompson and Mary Wooldridge (Pat Thornton); one brothers, John Wooldridge; two grandchildren, Destany Chesser and Nathaniel Chesser; and one sister-in-law, Linda Gognat.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in St. Michaels Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic, food and beverages are not permitted. The facility will be at 60% capacity (160). All in attendance are asked to wear a facial covering.

The Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

