Nelson County Clerk’s office to close at noon on Good Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 — The Nelson County Clerk’s office will close at noon on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. The state’s computer systems will not be available Friday afternoon for the clerk’s office normal transactions.

Anyone with questions may call the Nelson County Clerk’s office, (502) 348-1820.

