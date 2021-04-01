Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Daniel Francis Scott, 28, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Ashley M. Woodgeard, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Kenneth Wayne Barnes Jr., 38, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Steven Lynn Morton, 43, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear; parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Wednesay, March 31, 2021.

