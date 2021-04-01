Posted by admin

Registration open for J&J April 6 one-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at fairgrounds

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 1, 2021 — Anyone who wishes to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the April 6th vaccination clinic at the Nelson County Fairgrounds can register now on the Lincoln Trail Health Department’s website, www.ltdhd.org.

The health department will administer 400 vaccinations on April 6, 2021, at the fairgrounds.

The vaccinations are free and open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

Additional, a second 400-dose vaccination clinic will take place on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Hardin County. You do not have to be a resident of that county to get the vaccine at that location.

Registration at https://www.ltdhd.org/vaccine-registration-phase3/ or if you need help, call (270) 769-1601.

-30-