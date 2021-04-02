Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Harlow, 76, New Haven

Brenda Harlow, 76, of New Haven, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 30, 1944, in Barren County. She was a member of the Baptist faith, and loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip “Happy” Harlow.

She is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Jerry) Huddleston of New Haven; two sons, Timothy Harlow of Bardstown and Rusty (Tina) Harlow of New Haven; one sister, Shirley Davidson of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Nicole Harlow, Angela Brown, Keshia Harlow, and Justin Harlow; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Savannah, Makenna, Zayda, Kaleb, and Atticus; three great-great-grandchildren, Paislee, Greyson, and Madalyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, April 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Bro. Aaron Shipp officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

