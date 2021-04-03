Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 1-2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Katelyn Raine Sweeney-Dennison, 19, Boston, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); criminal mischief, first-degree; no operator license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:03 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Hayden Benjamin Howard, 45, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Friday, April 2, 2021

Daniel James Westbay, 26, Shepherdsville, sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021.

Sharita Marie Traynor, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021.

Victoria Danielle Willett, 27, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:20 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021.

-30-