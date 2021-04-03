Posted by admin

Obituary: Rekita Ann Sparrow, 54

Rekita Ann Sparrow, 54, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Jan. 28, 1967, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker she loved her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Artie Harris; and two brothers, Wayne Harris and Joseph Allen Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Sparrow of Bardstown; one daughter, Brittany (Charles) Dickey of Bardstown; one sister, Mary (Mike) Mitchell of Chaplin; one sister-in-law, Susan Harris of Bloomfield; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Dickey and Carson Dickey; two nieces, Leaha Mitchell of Bardstown and Megan Mitchell of Chaplin; two nephews, Nathan Wayne Harris of Chaplin and Derick Harris of Bloomfield; and good friends, Shirley Maddox, Karen Maddox and Sheila Maddox.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Everett Hood officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

