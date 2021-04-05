Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 4, 2021

William Jason Riley, 36, Bardstown, no charges available. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

William Edwin Atkins, 52, English, Ind., fugitive from another state. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:53 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Wilhelmina Jacoba Hassell, 60, Cox’s Creek, criminal abuse, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 44, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft of services; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:16 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Michael Lee Swift, 32, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft of services; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, April. 4, 2021.

Karen Ann Schoener, 62, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Alex Brandon Barrios, 22, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving; no insurance; rear license not illuminated; no brake lights. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

-30-