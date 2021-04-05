Posted by admin

Obituary: Dennis Allen Newton, 65, Bardstown

Dennis Allen Newton, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 24, 1955, in Louisville to the late Fred T. and Mary Etta Mohr Newton. He was a retired manager of Five Star, a former agent for American General and Modern Woodman Insurance companies and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

DENNIS ALLEN NEWTON

He was a jack of all trades. He was a master husband, father, brother and friend. He was a larger than life man with a kind heart, gentle touch and a great whistle. He lived to love and mentor his boys, spoil and cherish his grandchildren and let his wife know every day how much he loved her. He was a generous soul and was always willing to lend a hand or an ear just to listen. He never met a stranger or a dog he didn’t love. He was an avid camper and loved to be outdoors with a good cigar and a stiff drink. He was also an entertainer, a storyteller and a one hit wonder on a karaoke machine. His amazing smile and infectious laugh left us with a lifetime full of endless memories.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Newton; and his in-laws, Tom and Dorothy Corbett Mudd.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Erlene Mudd Newton; two sons, Derek (Sherri) Newton and Evan Newton, both of Bardstown; three sisters, Judy Newton and Donna (Bob) Paschal, both of Bardstown and Mary Byrns of Florida; two brothers, Tom (Charlotte) Newton of Louisville and John (Mary) Newton of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Jaclyn (Jake) Gillispie of Louisville, and Marshall Stamper, Ava Stamper, Eliza Blake Newton, all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

