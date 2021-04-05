Obituary: Clifford Earl Greer, 77, Holy Cross
Clifford Earl Greer, 77, of Holy Cross, died Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 23, 1943, and was a native of Shelby County. He was a farmer and he owned and operated Greer Auto Sales in Springfield for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Flora Mae Armstrong Greer; three sisters, Wanda Faye Sizemore, Brenda Sue Jeffries and Mary Eda Shouse; and one brother, Wilbert Leon Greer.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sue Stratton Greer; four children, Clifford Earl Greer, Jr. (Susie) of Springfield, J.L. Greer (Rachel), Cynthia Mae Simpson and Jamie Dale Greer (Toni) all of Holy Cross; one sister, Joyce Ann Roberts of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy Ray Greer of Taylorsville and Jerry Lay Greer of Shelbyville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. officiating with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Cory Greer, Dan Greer, Craig Greer, Chris Greer, Levi Simpson, Clifton Simpson, Leon Greer, Jr. and Michael Young.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-