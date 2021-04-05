Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Henry Railley, 70, Bardstown

Charles Henry Railley, 70, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 17, 1950, in Washington County to the late Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Thompson Railley. He was a former employee of Jideco, a bartender for B.J. Steakhouse, LaTaberna and a former school bus driver for Nelson County Board of Education. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church.

CHARLES HENRY RAILLEY

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Bill Railley; and one sister, Betty Railley.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Livers Railley; two daughters, Nichole Grundy of Bardstown and Crystal Denise Railley of Bardstown; three sons, Bryant Eugene (Ronda) Railley of Stockbridge, Ga., Stephen Lamont Railley of Bardstown and Corey Lee (Jamea) Railley of Danville; five sisters, Martha Railley, Doris McKissic, Barbara Railley, Libby Railley, all of Louisville, and Theresa McWhorter of Springfield; one brother, Gerald Railley of Lebanon; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-