Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Ann Doan Comley, 79, Boston

Joyce Ann Doan Comley, 79, of Boston, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Louisville. She was a basket operator at Collis Inc. for 29 years and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

JOYCE ANN DOAN COMLEY

She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Comley Jr.; her parents, Stanley Doan and Hazel Woosley Burkhead; and one sister, Betty Norman.

Survivors include three sons, David Comley (Songia), Tony Comley (Linda) and Tim Comley (Linda); one sister, Sue Bullock (Steve); one brother, Stanley Doan (Patty); three grandchildren, Amy Vittitow, Nikki Clemons and Amanda Comley; two stepgrandchildren, Jerimiah Hawkins and Jessica Vincent; five great-grandchildren, Destiny Comley, Deanna Comley, Cerice Comley, Hunter Vittitow and Aiden Hall; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Johanna and Justin Vincent and her fur baby, Elvis.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating, Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and after 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests that attendants be limited to her family and close friends. Also attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-