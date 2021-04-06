Posted by admin

Obituary: Judy Carol Gray Colvin, 77, Chaplin

Judy Carol Gray Colvin, 77, of Chaplin, died at 7:15 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a native of Nelson County and was born Oct. 6, 1943, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Hupp Gray. She was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a 1961 graduate of Bloomfield High School and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Allen Colvin (Aug. 29, 1964); and one sister, Linda Hood (March 24, 2020).

Survivors include her husband, Donald Lee Colvin; two daughters, Shari Lafoe (James) and Tina Gillis (Scotty), both of Chaplin; one son, Jason Colvin (Kim Ballard) of Chaplin; one sister, Susan Calvert (Tommy) of Chaplin; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

There will be no public visitation.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ethan Colvin, Branden Yates, Adam Gillis, Trey Gillis, James Lafoe and Scotty Gillis.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

