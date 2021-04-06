Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 5, 2021

Jerico Paul Bentley, 30, Fairfield, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangement, first-degree (police officer); operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.

Kenny Lee Hooten, 34, Bardstpwm, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.

Randall Lee Hatton, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.

-30-