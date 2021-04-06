Posted by admin

Local media recognized for helping public learn of COVID vaccination clinic

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 5, 2021, 3 p.m. — Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts took time at the start of Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court to publicly thank the Nelson County Gazette and WBRT Radio.

Watts told the court that last Thursday, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department director called him and said the health department had opened registration for COVID-19 vaccinations in Nelson County with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but had only received a handful of registrations.

Watts contacted the Nelson County Gazette and WBRT, and after they broadcast news that morning of the health department’s vaccine availability, the health department quickly filled up its available appointments. According to Watts, the health deparmtent even added an additional 100 vaccinations due to the large number of people who were registering for the shot.

The vaccination clinic took place today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

-30-