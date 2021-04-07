Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 6-7, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Gerald Scott Coulter, 32, Bloomfield, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500. Bond is $250 cash only. Booked 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Abish Morales Espinoza, 27, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; no insurance; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Cairica Nechel Montgomery, 45, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

-30-