Lincoln Trail District Health Department vaccine appointments still available

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 — Nelson County residents can sign up now for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for tomorrow, Thursday, April 8th in Hardin County. Call (270) 769-1601 for an appointment.

The clinic will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone over age 18 is eligible for the vaccination.

Any resident from Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, or Washington counties can schedule an appointment.

Other upcoming Lincoln Trail District Health Department vaccine clinics include:

❖ April 15 in Meade County– Registration opens April 8 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

❖ April 16 in Marion County– Registration opens April 8 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

❖ April 20 in Hardin County– Registration opens April 15 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

❖ April 28 in Hardin County– Registration opens April 22 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Visit the Lincoln Trail District website to register, www.ltdhd.org, or call (270) 769-1601, to register for an appointment.

-30-