Cuts in J&J vaccine availability to affect health department vaccination clinics

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 8, 2021 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department has been advised that the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Kentucky is going to receive has been cut by 78 percent.

This cut will impact the following upcoming health department vaccination clinics that were to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

❖ April 15th: Meade and Washington Counties – limited appointments available

❖ April 16th: Marion County – limited appointments available

❖ April 20th and April 28th: Hardin County – dates pending based on vaccine availability.

Anyone who lives in the Lincoln Trail District can make an appointment to receive a vaccination at any vaccine clinic the the six-county health department district. Visit the health department website or call (270) 769-1601 to make an appointment.

The health department reports there’s no information as to when shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will stabilize, and asks for the public’s continued patience.

When quantities of the vaccine increase, the health deparmtent will announce additional vaccination clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website at www.ltdhd.org.

