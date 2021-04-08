Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Anthony Coulter, 59, formerly of Bardstown

Michael Anthony Coulter, 59, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home in Louisville. He was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Nashville. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years, a former employee of Bullitt Truck Repair as a mechanic, and a former employee of Ice’s Produce at a truck driver. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former mason at Fairdale Lodge in Louisville and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Coulter; and one brother, Curtis Coulter.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Montfort Coulter; one son, Michael (Kelly) Coulter Jr. of Bardstown; one daughter, Beth (Kenny) Woolley of Bardstown; his mother, Venita Tosh Coulter of Bardstown; two brothers, Rick (Sherry) Coulter and Jimmy Coulter, both of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

Contributions can be made to Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

