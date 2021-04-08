Posted by admin

Obituary: Durinda Ann Cowen, 68, formerly of Bardstown

Durinda Ann Cowen, 68, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children Hospital. She was the 10th of 11 children born to Elmer and Nancy Coomes on July 22, 1952. She graduated from Bardstown High School in 1971 and later moved to Louisville where she met her life partner, Wolf Cowen. Together, they raised two children, Keely Cowen and Julion Cowen. She worked as a mail clerk for 20 years at Norton Hospital and showed up every day with a smile on her face. She was an avid reader, a phenomenal cook, the most loving Gigi to her grandchildren Abel and Arie Emery, and a second Mom to many. Her life and memory will forever be a blessing to all of those she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Nancy Coomes; five sisters, Carolyn Ballard, Tina Ballard, Patricia Wise, Mary Hagan, and Janie Murray; and two brothers, Elmer Coomes Jr. and William Ernest “Ernie” Coomes.

She is survived by her life partner, Wolf Cowen of Louisville; one daughter, Keely Cowen of Louisville; one son Julion Cowen of Japan; two sisters, Vivian Schepker of Bardstown and Pam (Bill) Wright of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Val (Bernice) Coomes of Bardstown; two grandsons, Abel Emery and Arie Emery; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

