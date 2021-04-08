Posted by admin

Obituary: Frederick Jerome ‘Freddy’ Hill, 66, Manton

Frederick Jerome “Freddy” Hill, 66, of Manton, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Marion County to the late Joseph Raymond and Mary Josephine Greenwell Hill. He was employed by Toyotomi America Corporation in Springfield and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton.

Survivors include four children, Taya Hill and Trevor Hill (Samantha), both of Louisville, Charlie Metcalf (Mariann) of Springfield and Abbey Hill of Bardstown; three sisters, Linda Reed (Tommy), Frieda Hutchins (Bruce) and Michelle Boren, all of Bardstown; eight brothers, Mike Hill (Carol), Frankie Hill (Sherry), and Martin Hill (Sharon), all of Bardstown, Ronnie Hill (Pam), Bobby (Colette) and Bill Hill (Jane), all of Springfield, and Johnny Hill (Lillie) and Dave Hill (Debra), both of Loretto; and six grandchildren, Logan, Rylee, Caralina, Easton, Lilah and Jake.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Saint Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial is in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Donald Coulter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food or drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

