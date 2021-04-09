Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 7-8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Tyrone Shakur Raehme, 21, Radcliff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Aaron Keith Johnson, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:46 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Jason D. Jointer, 37, Versailles, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Justin Lee Shain, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021.

